South Dakota State pounds Duquesne 51-5 in FCS playoffs

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Mikey Daniel ran for 100 yards and two touchdowns, Isaiah Hill also had two rushing touchdowns and fifth-seeded South Dakota State rolled to a 51-6 win over Duquesne on Saturday in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

The Jackrabbits (9-2), making their seventh-straight playoff appearance, play at fourth-seeded Kennesaw State next weekend.

Taryn Christion and Cade Johnson hooked up for a 43-yard scoring play on the opening possession of the game. The Jackrabbits then used a turnover for a short field that led to Hill’s 23-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter.

One play after stopping the Dukes on downs, Pierre Strong broke free for a 52-yard scoring run 1:32 before halftime. Chase Vinatieri added a last-minute field goal for a 24-0 lead.

Duquesne (9-4), the only road team to win in the opening round to run its winning streak to six, got its points on a Daniel Parr 3-yard run to cap the opening drive of the second half. The Dukes had three turnovers, each resulting in a touchdown for the Jackrabbits.

South Dakota State kept pounding the ball on the snow-covered ground from there, finishing with 326 yards rushing. Zy Mosley also returned an interception 43 yards for a touchdown.