South Dakota football players accused of assault out of jail

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) Two University of South Dakota football players accused in a sexual assault have been released from jail on bond.

The Clay County Jail says 20-year-old Danny Rambo and 21-year-old Dale Williamson were released Tuesday. Bond had been set at $25,000 for Rambo and $20,000 for Williamson.

Rambo is charged with felony rape and Williamson with felony attempted rape. They haven’t yet entered pleas. They’re due back in court next Tuesday.

Article continues below ...

According to police, a woman says Rambo and Williamson entered a bedroom where she was having consensual sex with another player and assaulted her Oct. 22 at the off-campus residence the three players shared.

All three players have been suspended indefinitely from the team. Rambo is a junior defensive back from Texarkana, Texas. Williamson is a sophomore reserve defensive back from Donalsonville, Georgia.