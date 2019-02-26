South Carolina top tackler TJ Brunson to miss spring ball

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina leading tackler T.J. Brunson will miss spring practice after undergoing surgery to repair a sports hernia and damaged knee cartilage.

Coach Will Muschamp said Tuesday he expects the linebacker to be ready for summer camp and next season.

Brunson had surgery shortly after South Carolina’s 28-0 loss to Virginia in the Belk Bowl on Dec. 29.

The 6-foot-1, 235-pound senior made 106 tackles last season, 33 more than second-place Sherrod Greene. Brunson was second with four sacks.

Muschamp had hoped that Brunson might be cleared in time for practices, which start Wednesday.