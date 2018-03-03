South Carolina State seeks turnaround in 2018

(STATS) – South Carolina State will begin its 2018 season against two FBS opponents and plays five times at home as part of an 11-game schedule which was announced Saturday.

The Bulldogs, who slipped to 3-7 overall and 2-6 in the MEAC last season, will travel to Georgia Southern on Sept. 1 and UCF on Sept. 8. UCF finished as the only unbeaten FBS team in 2017.

The rest of South Carolina State’s schedule is against MEAC teams, but only seven of the nine games will count in the standings because of an adjustment in the conference schedule. The games at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium are against North Carolina Central (Sept. 15), Norfolk State (Sept. 22), Bethune-Cookman (Oct. 13), Delaware State (Oct. 20) and Savannah State (Nov. 17).

Article continues below ...

—=

2018 South Carolina State Schedule

Sept. 1, at Georgia Southern

Sept. 8, at Central Florida

Sept. 15, North Carolina Central*

Sept. 22, Norfolk State

Sept. 29, at North Carolina A&T*

Oct. 6, at Morgan State*

Oct. 13, Bethune-Cookman*

Oct. 20, Delaware State* (Homecoming)

Oct. 27, at Howard*

Nov. 10, at Florida A&M

Nov. 17, Savannah State*

* – MEAC game