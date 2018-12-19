South Carolina signs 18 players including QB Ryan Hilinski

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has signed quarterback Ryan Hilinski, the younger brother of former Washington State passer Tyler Hilinski who committed suicide last January.

Ryan Hilinski was among 18 signees announced by the Gamecocks on Wednesday.

The younger Hilinski is a 6-foot-4, 232-pound quarterback from Orange, California. The Hilinski family started a nonprofit organization, Hilinski’s Hope , to keep Tyler’s memory alive provide funding and resources to help “destigmatize mental illness,” according the organization’s website.

Hilinski is expected to compete for a backup spot behind senior starter Jake Bentley next season.

The Gamecocks also signed five-star defensive lineman Zacch Pickens, who was named the Palmetto State’s “Mr. Football” as the top player in the state.

South Carolina (7-5) closes the season against Virginia (7-5) in the Belk Bowl on Dec. 29.