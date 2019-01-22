South Carolina adds John Scott Jr. as defensive line coach

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has hired former NFL assistant John Scott Jr. as its defensive line coach.

The school announced the hire Tuesday after his one-year, $435,000 contract was approved by university trustees.

Scott takes over for Lance Thompson, who was let go by the Gamecocks after three seasons.

Scott spent two seasons on the defensive staff of the New York jets in 2015-16. He was a quality control assistant the first season before becoming a defensive line assistant the next year.

Scott was with Arkansas the last two years. He coached the defensive line in 2017 under ex-Razorbacks coach Bret Bielema and was kept on by new coach Chad Morris to coach defensive tackles this past season.