Solomon opens game with 77-yard TD, Penn beats Harvard 23-6 (Nov 11, 2017)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) Tre Solomon ran for 181 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries, and Pennsylvania beat Harvard 23-6 on Saturday.

Solomon opened the game with a 77-yard touchdown, the longest rush of his career, and Justin Watson gave Penn a 17-3 lead early in the third.

Watson caught eight passes for 48 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown that came two plays after Conor O’Brien’s 39-yard interception return. Watson set an Ivy League record with his ninth consecutive game with a receiving touchdown.

Will Fischer-Colbrie threw for 130 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions for Penn (5-4, 3-3 Ivy). Jack Soslow kicked three field goals with a long of 40.

Joseph Viviano III and Jake Smith split time at quarterback for Harvard (5-4, 3-3). Smith was 8 of 15 for 81 yards, and Viviano threw for 109 yards with one interception.

