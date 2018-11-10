Smith has 4 TDs, Campbell beats Presbyterian 34-6

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Daniel Smith passed for 109 yards and a score and rushed for 129 yards and three touchdowns, helping Campbell beat Presbyterian 34-6 on Saturday.

Smith opened the scoring with a 4-yard run, added a 51-yard TD 77-seconds later and scored on a 45-yarder late in the second quarter for a 27-6 halftime lead. Aaron Blockmon highlighted the first-half scoring with an 88-yard kickoff return.

It was Smith’s ninth career 100-plus rushing game, with four this season. He had 118 rushing yards in the first half. It was Blockmon’s second career kick return TD — the first since his freshman season in 2015. Blockmon is tied with Jonathon Rogers for most kick returns TDs in program history.

Rocky Reid added 76 yards on the ground for Campbell (6-4).

Two quarterbacks combined for 4-of-20 passing for 12 yards for Presbyterian (2-7). One of them, freshman Jordan Morgan, carried it 17 times for 78 yards and a score.