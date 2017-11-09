Six added to Jerry Rice Award Watch List

(STATS) – Past winners of the STATS FCS Jerry Rice Award reflect the increasing talent that joins the subdivision each year, and the six players nominated to the 2017 watch list on Thursday have shown the future is now.

The Rice Award, named for the legendary Hall of Fame wide receiver, has been presented to the FCS freshman player of the year since 2011. Two of the first three winners, Towson running back Terrance West and Eastern Washington wide receiver Cooper Kupp, are NFL players, and the 2014 winner, Fordham running back Chase Edmonds, could be headed to a pro career beginning next year.

The nominees, listed alphabetically by last name:

Troy Anderson, Montana State, RB/LB, 6-3, 215, Dillon, Montana

Statistics: 78 carries, 444 yards, 3 TDs; 7 receptions, 45 yards, 1 TD; 6 tackles (9 games)

Marcus Cooper, Southeastern Louisiana, RB, 5-8, 160, Altair, Texas

Statistics: 52 carries, 502 yards (9.7-yard average), 2 TDs; 4 receptions, 89 yards, 1 TD (8 games)

Kierre Crossley, Central Arkansas, RB, 5-8, 168, Everman, Texas

Statistics: 115 carries, 646 yards, 3 TDs; 9 receptions, 118 yards (9 games)

Glenn Cunningham, Fordham, LB, 6-2, 220, Glastonbury, Connecticut

Statistics: 75 tackles (47 solo), 7.5 TFL, 4.5 sacks; 1 INT, 9 QBH, 2 FR, 2 FF (9 games)

Anthony Knighton, Southern Illinois, DE, 6-2, 246, Fort Pierce, Florida

Statistics: 28 tackles (21 solo), 9.5 TFL, 5.5 sacks, 1 PBU, 5 QBH, 1 FF (9 games)

Emilio Martinez, San Diego, RB, 5-9, 190, Salinas, California

Statistics: 136 carries, 781 yards, 7 TDs; 14 receptions, 134 yards; 141.8 all-purpose ypg (9 games)

Previously nominated to the watch list were quarterbacks Grant Breneman of Colgate, Davis Cheek of Elon, Gresch Jensen of Montana, Caylin Newton of Howard, Kaelan Riley of Mercer and Daniel Smith of Campbell; running backs Zane Dudek of Yale, Wesley Dugger of Davidson, Pete Guerriero of Monmouth, Torrance Marable of Presbyterian and Isaiah Totten of North Carolina Central; linebackers Bryson Armstrong of Kennesaw State, Jabril Cox of North Dakota State, Reynard Ellis of Furman and Jaron Grayer of Maine; and cornerbacks Franklin “Mac” McCain III of North Carolina A&T and Mark Williams of Eastern Illinois.

A national panel of over 150 sports information and media relations directors, broadcasters, writers and other dignitaries will vote on 20 finalists following the regular season.

Also this season, STATS will present the Walter Payton Award (FCS offensive player of the year), Buck Buchanan Award (FCS defensive player of the year), Eddie Robinson Award (FCS coach of the year) and Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete of the Year.