Singletary, Whyte help FAU to 6th-straight win, 48-23 (Nov 11, 2017)

RUSTON, La. (AP) Devin Singletary rushed for 104 yards and three touchdowns, Kerrith Whyte raced 98 yards to score on a kickoff return – first in program history – and Florida Atlantic cruised to a sixth-straight win, beating Louisiana Tech 48-23 on Saturday.

The victory has the Lane Kiffen-coached Owls (7-3, 6-0 Conference USA) bowl eligible for the first time since 2013 with three games to play. Singletary, who entered the game ranked first in the nation with 19 rushing touchdowns, pushed his total to 22 with runs of 3, 2 and 44 yards. Singletary has rushed for 1,360 yards this season, ranked fifth in the nation before the game.

Whyte fielded the kickoff that opened the second half, raced straight up the left hashmark through a gap opened by his blockers, spun 360 degrees to break away from a tackler who’d latched onto his shirttail and bounced toward the sideline and into the clear.

Article continues below ...

Louisiana Tech (4-6, 2-4) compiled 512 yards on offense.