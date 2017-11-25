Silvers throws 4 TD passes, Troy swamps Texas State 62-9 (Nov 24, 2017)

TROY, Ala. (AP) Brandon Silvers threw for 380 yards and four touchdowns and Troy rolled to a 62-9 win over Texas State on Friday.

Silvers completed 22 of 30 passes and is second in Troy history having accounted for 80 touchdowns and fifth in conference history with 10,133 passing yards. Jordan Chunn picked up 80 yards on 10 carries and set the school record with his 46th touchdown. All the damage was done in the first half when Troy led 41-0.

Kaleb Barker, who replaced Silvers in the second half, completed all four of his passes for 107 yards and a 59-yard touchdown hookup with Richard Hallman, the first for both. Barker also had a short TD run.

Troy (9-2, 6-1 Sun Belt) finished with 641 yards and limited Texas State (2-10, 1-7) to 300. The Trojans turned four Bobcats turnovers into 24 points.

The Trojans started the day in a four-way tie for first. Appalachian State is at Georgia State on Saturday, both teams sitting at 5-1, as is Arkansas State, which plays at Louisiana Monroe. Troy is at Arkansas State next week.