Should the CFP expand? FBS athletic directors respond
AP
The Associated Press reached out to athletic directors around the country and asked three questions ahead of Monday’s national championship game between Alabama and Clemson: Should the College Football Playoff expand beyond four teams? If so, what would be your preferred number of teams? Why should the playoff expand or why not?
Athletic directors don’t have a lot of power in the playoff process, but they can help guide decisions ultimately made by conference commissioners and university presidents. A sampling of their responses: