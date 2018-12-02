SERVPRO First Responder Bowl Matchup

Boston College (7-5, Atlantic Coast Conference) vs. Boise State (10-3, Mountain West), Dec. 26, 1:30 p.m. ET.

LOCATION: Dallas.

TOP PLAYERS

Boston College: RB A.J. Dillon, 1,108 yards rushing, 10 touchdowns.

Boise State: QB Brett Rypien, 3,705 yards passing, 30 TDs; RB Alexander Mattison, 1,415 yards rushing, 17 TDs.

NOTABLE

Boston College: Hasn’t played a bowl game in Texas since Heisman winner Doug Flutie led the Eagles to a 45-28 win over Houston in the 1985 Cotton Bowl.

Boise State: Rypien is the active FBS career passing yardage leader with 13,581. His uncle is Super Bowl XXVI MVP Mark Rypien.

LAST TIME

Boston College 27, Boise State 21, MPC Computers Bowl (Dec. 28, 2005).

BOWL HISTORY

Boston College: First appearance in SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, 27th bowl appearance in school history.

Boise State: First appearance in SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, 19th bowl appearance in school history.