Seminoles on the ropes, Hokies’ streak in jeopardy too

Florida State isn’t the only team in danger of losing a long bowl streak this season.

The Seminoles’ 36-year run is in jeopardy — Florida State needs to beat Boston College and Florida to get to 6-6 and secure bowl eligibility. Meanwhile, ACC rival Virginia Tech is in a tough spot as well. The Hokies, who are trying to extend their bowl streak to 26 seasons, are 4-5 with games against Miami and Virginia left on the schedule.

Virginia Tech’s matchup with East Carolina on Sept. 15 was cancelled because of Hurricane Florence. Last season, Florida State’s game against Louisiana-Monroe was called off because of Hurricane Irma, but it was rescheduled for the first week of December, enabling the Seminoles to reach six wins .

Here are the 64 teams that are already bowl eligible in 2018:

Alabama

Alabama-Birmingham

Appalachian State

Arizona State

Arkansas State

Army

Auburn

Boise State

Boston College

Buffalo

California

Central Florida

Cincinnati

Clemson

Duke

Eastern Michigan

Florida

Florida International

Fresno State

Georgia

Georgia Southern

Georgia Tech

Houston

Iowa

Iowa State

Kentucky

Louisiana Tech

Louisiana-Monroe

LSU

Marshall

Memphis

Michigan

Michigan State

Middle Tennessee

Mississippi State

Missouri

N.C. State

Nevada

North Texas

Northern Illinois

Northwestern

Notre Dame

Ohio

Ohio State

Oklahoma

Oregon

Penn State

Pittsburgh

San Diego State

South Florida

Stanford

Syracuse

Temple

Texas

Texas A&M

Troy

Utah

Utah State

Virginia

Washington

Washington State

West Virginia

Western Michigan

Wisconsin