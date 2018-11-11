Seminoles on the ropes, Hokies’ streak in jeopardy too
Florida State isn’t the only team in danger of losing a long bowl streak this season.
The Seminoles’ 36-year run is in jeopardy — Florida State needs to beat Boston College and Florida to get to 6-6 and secure bowl eligibility. Meanwhile, ACC rival Virginia Tech is in a tough spot as well. The Hokies, who are trying to extend their bowl streak to 26 seasons, are 4-5 with games against Miami and Virginia left on the schedule.
Virginia Tech’s matchup with East Carolina on Sept. 15 was cancelled because of Hurricane Florence. Last season, Florida State’s game against Louisiana-Monroe was called off because of Hurricane Irma, but it was rescheduled for the first week of December, enabling the Seminoles to reach six wins .
Here are the 64 teams that are already bowl eligible in 2018:
Alabama
Alabama-Birmingham
Appalachian State
Arizona State
Arkansas State
Army
Auburn
Boise State
Boston College
Buffalo
California
Central Florida
Cincinnati
Clemson
Duke
Eastern Michigan
Florida
Florida International
Fresno State
Georgia
Georgia Southern
Georgia Tech
Houston
Iowa
Iowa State
Kentucky
Louisiana Tech
Louisiana-Monroe
LSU
Marshall
Memphis
Michigan
Michigan State
Middle Tennessee
Mississippi State
Missouri
N.C. State
Nevada
North Texas
Northern Illinois
Northwestern
Notre Dame
Ohio
Ohio State
Oklahoma
Oregon
Penn State
Pittsburgh
San Diego State
South Florida
Stanford
Syracuse
Temple
Texas
Texas A&M
Troy
Utah
Utah State
Virginia
Washington
Washington State
West Virginia
Western Michigan
Wisconsin