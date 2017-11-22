Sears, Warren share Big Sky coaching award

(STATS) – Their teams were overlooked in the Big Sky preseason polls, but they made the competition take notice all season.

On Wednesday, Southern Utah’s Demario Warren and Sacramento State’s Jody Sears were named co-winners of the Big Sky coach of the year award.

The Thunderbirds and Hornets turned the Big Sky upside down.

Article continues below ...

Southern Utah, picked to finish seventh in both the conference’s head coaches and media polls, earned a share of the Big Sky title with Weber State, going 7-1 and winning the automatic bid to the FCS playoffs, while setting a school record for wins at 9-2.

Warren is in his second season at Southern Utah. His Thunderbirds will host Western Illinois in a first-round playoff game on Saturday.

Sacramento State was picked 12th in both polls and went 7-4 overall and 6-2 in the Big Sky. The Hornets handed Southern Utah their only loss 54-27.

Sears just completed his fourth season at Sacramento State.