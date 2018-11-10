Scott runs E. Kentucky to 40-39 OT win over Robert Morris

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — LJ Scott scored from the 2-yard line in overtime and Eastern Kentucky survived a Robert Morris score and 2-point conversion attempt to slip past Robert Morris 40-39 in a nonconference game on Saturday.

Eastern Kentucky (6-4) took a 33-30 lead when Parker McKinney passed to Jackson Beerman from the 8 with 1:20 remaining in the game. Jimmy Walker quickly drove Robert Morris 34 yards in six plays to set up Nick Bisceglia’s 40-yard field goal to the tie game with 26 seconds left in regulation.

It took Eastern Kentucky, which has won four of its last five games, just four plays to score the winning touchdown in overtime with Scott running on every play. Samuel Hayworth booted the extra point that spelled the difference.

Walker passed to Dorian Bowie for a touchdown, but Robert Morris failed on the 2-point attempt.

McKinney threw for 186 yards and a score and rushed for 55 yards. Scott finished with 82 yards rushing.

Terence Stephens ran for 132 yards and a touchdown for Robert Morris (2-8).