Savannah State beats SC State for 1st time since 2001 (Nov 18, 2017)
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) Freshman D’Vonn Gibbons threw for 267 yards and two scores to help Savannah State beat South Carolina State 34-10 on Saturday in a season finale for both teams.
It was the Tigers’ first victory over the Bulldogs since 2001.
Jaylen McCloud added 39 yards rushing and a score for Savannah State (3-8, 3-5 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), which won three of its last four games. His 6-yard run opened the scoring and Paris Baker’s 90-yard catch-and-run made it 14-0 midway through the first quarter.
Tino Smith’s 5-yard touchdown grab on the first play of the fourth quarter made it 27-10 and Terrance McCray capped the scoring with a 27-yard interception return.
Dewann Ford was just 14-of-33 passing for 178 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions for SC State (3-7, 2-6). LeBron Morris added 75 yards rushing on 13 carries.
