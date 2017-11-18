Savage runs for 2 TDs in Norfolk State’s 45-32 victory (Nov 18, 2017)

BALTIMORE (AP) Aaron Savage rushed for two touchdowns including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter and Norfolk State defeated Morgan State 45-32 on Saturday in a season finale for both teams.

Savage capped a 12-play, 68-yard drive with an 11-yard run that gave the Spartans (4-7, 4-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) a 38-32 lead with just under 10 minutes to go. Juwan Carter threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Winstead with two minutes left to ensure the victory.

The Bears (1-10, 1-7) outgained Norfolk State 438-276 but had four turnovers. DeAndre Harris rushed for a touchdown and threw for three more but was intercepted twice. Herb Walker Jr. rushed for 139 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.

The Spartans have 11 consecutive wins over Morgan State on the field (three wins later vacated) since 2007. The Bears last beat Norfolk State, 29-20, on Nov. 4, 2006.