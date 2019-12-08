Saturday’s best

STARS

—Joe Burrow, LSU, threw for 349 yards and four TDs to finish off what seems like his Heisman Trophy coronation as the No. 1 Tigers locked up a spot in the College Football Playoff for the first time, dominating No. 4 Georgia 37-10 in the Southeastern Conference championship game.

—Samori Toure, Montana, broke the FCS playoff single-game record with 303 receiving yards on 12 catches in the Grizzlies’ 73-28 rout of Southeast Louisiana in a second-round playoff game.

—Antonio Gibson, Memphis, caught a 6-yard TD pass from Brady White with 1:14 left and ran for 130 yards, helping the No. 16 Tigers defeat No. 21 Cincinnati 29-24 in the American Athletic Conference championship game.

—James Robinson, Illinois State, rushed for 210 yards and two TDs as the Redbirds knocked off eighth-seeded Central Arkansas 24-14 in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

—Darrynton Evans, Appalachian State, scored three TDs and the 20th-ranked Mountaineers won their fourth straight Sun Belt championship overall with a 45-38 victory over Louisiana-Lafayette.

—Tucker Rovig, Montana State, passed for 279 yards and three TDs in leading the Bobcats to a second-round FCS playoff victory over Albany 47-21.

—Ben DiNucci, James Madison, accounted for 339 yards and four TDs in a 66-21 victory over Monmouth in the second round of the FCS playoffs.