Saturday’s best

<p> Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) celebrates his touchdown against Georgia during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) </p>

STARS

Jalen Hurts, Alabama, came off the bench to pass for one touchdown and run for another in the fourth quarter, rallying the top-ranked Crimson Tide to a 35-28 win over No. 4 Georgia for the Southeastern Conference title.

Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State, threw for 499 yards and added five more TD passes to his single-season record, helping the No. 6 Buckeyse hold off a second-half charge from No. 21 Northwestern for a 45-24 victory.

Darriel Mack, UCF, rushed for three second-half TDs and passed for two more, helping the No. 7 Knights rally for a 56-41 victory over Memphis in the American Athletic Conference championship game.

Paulson Adebo, Stanford, had two interceptions in the fourth quarter, including a spectacular one-handed grab in the end zone to help prevent the game-tying score, as the Cardinal won its ninth straight Big Game, 23-13 over California.

—Chris Ferguson, Maine, threw for five TDs as the seventh-seeded Black Bears defeated Jacksonville State 55-27 in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

Jake Constantine, Weber State, threw for four TDs and ran for another to lead the second-seeded Wildcats to a 48-23 win over Southeast Missouri in the second-round of the FCS playoffs.

Lance Dunn, Montana State, rushed for four TDs and the top-seeded Bison overwhelmed Montana State 52-10 in a second-round FCS playoff game.

—De’Shawn Waller, Alcorn State, ran for 177 yards and three TDs to help the Braves beat Southern 37-28 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship.