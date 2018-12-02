Saturday’s best

STARS

—Jalen Hurts, Alabama, came off the bench to pass for one touchdown and run for another in the fourth quarter, rallying the top-ranked Crimson Tide to a 35-28 win over No. 4 Georgia for the Southeastern Conference title.

—Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State, threw for 499 yards and added five more TD passes to his single-season record, helping the No. 6 Buckeyse hold off a second-half charge from No. 21 Northwestern for a 45-24 victory.

—Darriel Mack, UCF, rushed for three second-half TDs and passed for two more, helping the No. 7 Knights rally for a 56-41 victory over Memphis in the American Athletic Conference championship game.

—Paulson Adebo, Stanford, had two interceptions in the fourth quarter, including a spectacular one-handed grab in the end zone to help prevent the game-tying score, as the Cardinal won its ninth straight Big Game, 23-13 over California.

—Chris Ferguson, Maine, threw for five TDs as the seventh-seeded Black Bears defeated Jacksonville State 55-27 in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

—Jake Constantine, Weber State, threw for four TDs and ran for another to lead the second-seeded Wildcats to a 48-23 win over Southeast Missouri in the second-round of the FCS playoffs.

—Lance Dunn, Montana State, rushed for four TDs and the top-seeded Bison overwhelmed Montana State 52-10 in a second-round FCS playoff game.

—De’Shawn Waller, Alcorn State, ran for 177 yards and three TDs to help the Braves beat Southern 37-28 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship.