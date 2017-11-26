Saturday’s best

STARS

-Myles Gaskin, Washington, ran for 192 yards and four TDs , and the No. 15 Huskies ended No. 14 Washington State’s hopes for a Pac-12 North title with a 41-14 thumping.

-Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State, passed for 438 yards and two TDs and ran for two scores in his final home game to lead the No. 18 Cowboys to a 58-17 victory over Kansas.

Article continues below ...

-Nyheim Hines, North Carolina State, rushed for a career-best 196 yards and two TDs to help the Wolfpack beat North Carolina 33-21.

-Ben Hicks, SMU, threw for 375 yards and four TDs, and the Mustangs needed a goal-line stand in the closing seconds to edge Tulane 41-38.

-Kyle Shurmur, Vanderbilt, threw four TD passes as the Commodores defeated Tennessee 42-24.

-AJ Dillon, Boston College, rushed for 193 yards and three TDs in a 42-14 win over Syracuse.

-Demario Richard, Arizona State, ran for 165 yards and two TDs to help the Sun Devils rally for a 42-30 victory over rival Arizona.

-Jalin Moore, Appalachian State, ran for 239 yards and a score in a 31-10 victory over Georgia State.

-Nic Smith, North Texas, rushed for a career-high 178 yards and a score, and the Mean Green warmed up for the Conference USA championship game with a 30-14 victory over Rice.

—

TIGERS TAKE DOWN TIDE

Auburn earned its title shot. Top-ranked Alabama may need some help to get another one.

Jarrett Stidham and No. 6 Auburn dominated top-ranked Alabama 26-14, earning a berth in next week’s Southeastern Conference title game.

The Tigers quarterback passed for 237 yards and ran for a fourth-quarter touchdown to set up a rematch with No. 7 Georgia in the SEC championship game Dec. 2 with a playoff spot almost certainly on the line.

Auburn mostly shut down the league’s top scoring offense for their second win in three weeks over the top team in the playoff rankings. They won the Western Division a week after dispatching the Bulldogs with similar precision.

The Crimson Tide made a rare assortment of mistakes for a team that had appeared to be headed toward a shot at a fourth consecutive SEC title and playoff berth.

—

BARRETT INJURED, BUCKEYES WIN

Dwayne Haskins did what Ohio State quarterbacks have been doing for more than a decade. He beat Michigan.

The latest victory, though, came with a bizarre twist.

Haskins replaced injured star J.T. Barrett and led the eighth-ranked Buckeyes from behind to beat the Wolverines 31-20 for their sixth straight win in a rivalry they’ve dominated no matter who’s under center.

Barrett was warming up on the sideline before kickoff when he said an unidentified male made accidental contact with his right leg, aggravating a knee injury he has played through all season.

Barrett said he will play next Saturday night when Ohio State plays in the Big Ten championship game against No. 5 Wisconsin, needing another win to bolster hopes of getting a spot in the College Football Playoff.

—

NUMBERS

45-Straight road losses by Kansas after losing 58-17 at No. 18 Oklahoma State.

47:40-Time of possession for Michigan State in its 33-7 win over Rutgers.

52-Years since Memphis last had an undefeated home season prior to this year.

60-Career rushing touchdowns by Oregon’s Royce Freeman , breaking the record of 59 by the Ducks’ Ken Simonton from 1998-01.

—

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25