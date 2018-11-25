Saturday’s best

STARS

—Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama, matched a school record with five touchdown passes and ran for a score to lead the No. 1 Crimson Tide to a 52-21 victory over rival Auburn.

—Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State, threw five touchdown passes and the No. 10 Buckeyes continued their mastery over No. 4 Michigan with a record-setting 62-39 victory to reach the Big Ten championship game.

—Jake Fromm, Georgia, threw a career-best four TD passes, helping the No. 5 Bulldogs romp into the Southeastern Conference championship game with a 45-21 rout of Georgia Tech.

—Cade Carney, Wake Forest, rushed for a career-high 223 yards and the Demon Deacons closed out their regular season with a 59-7 win over Duke.

—K.J. Costello, Stanford, threw for 344 yards and career-high five TDs leading the Cardinal to a 49-42 victory over UCLA.

—Travis Homer, Miami, rushed for 168 yards and a long TD as the Hurricanes closed their regular season by knocking off No. 24 Pittsburgh 24-3.

—Reggie Gallaspy II, North Carolina State, scored his school-record-tying fifth TD on a 1-yard run in overtime in a 34-28 win over North Carolina.