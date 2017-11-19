Saturday’s best

STARS

-Saquon Barkley, Penn State, broke the school’s career touchdown record with three scores and had 208 of 224 total yards in the first half to lead the No. 13 Nittany Lions to a 56-44 victory over Nebraska.

-Malik Rosier, Miami, threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score, and the No. 2 Hurricanes pulled off its biggest comeback in five years by holding off Virginia 44-28.

-Lamar Jackson, Louisville, accounted for 381 yards and four TDs while becoming the school’s career yardage in a 56-10 rout of Syracuse.

-Mason Fine, North Texas, threw for 386 yards and four TDs to give the Mean Green a wild 52-49 victory over Army.

-Ahmad Bradshaw, Army, ran for 244 yards and two TDs while setting the Black Knights’ single-season rushing record with 1,472 yards in a 52-49 loss to North Texas.

-Royce Freeman, Oregon, ran for four TDs and the Ducks got a boost from the return of starting quarterback Justin Herbert for a 48-28 victory over Arizona.

-Byron Pringle, Kansas State, caught three TD passes and returned a kickoff for another score to help the Wildcats stun No. 10 Oklahoma State 45-40.

-Gage Gubrud, Eastern Washington, passed for 445 yards and four TDs in a 59-22 win over Portland State.

-Gardner Minshew, East Carolina, threw for a career-high 444 yards and four TDs as the Pirates handled Cincinnati 48-20.

-Nick Chubb, Georgia, rushed for 151 and two TDs to help the No. 7 Bulldogs wear down Kentucky for a 42-13 victory.

-McKenzie Milton, Central Florida, threw four TD passes and ran for a score in a 45-19 victory over Temple.

-Jalen Hurts, Alabama, passed for 180 yards and three TDs in a little more than a quarter, and the No. 1 Crimson Tide beat FCS team Mercer 56-0.

-Jared Gerbino, Dartmouth, ran for a career-high 202 yards and four TDs, including the clinching score with no time left, in a 54-44 win over Princeton.

-Kelsey Douglas, Southern Mississippi, returned two interceptions for TDs in a 66-21 win over Charlotte.

-Nathan Elliott, North Carolina, threw four first-half TD passes as the Tar Heels cruised past Western Carolina 65-10.

-Ryan Fulse, Wagner, ran for 192 yards and three TDs in a 28-15 win over Sacred Heart.

-Xavier Goodall, Richmond, ran for 180 yards and two scores to give the Spiders a 27-20 victory over William & Mary.

HURRICANE RALLY

The undefeated season was slipping away, and so was any realistic chance Miami had of getting into the College Football Playoff and competing for a national championship.

That is, until seven seconds changed everything.

Just like that, a 14-point deficit was gone – and perfection remains within the Hurricanes’ reach.

Malik Rosier threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score, and No. 2 Miami pulled off its biggest comeback in five years by holding off Virginia 44-28 to extend the nation’s longest winning streak to 15 games.

BADGERS BEATDOWN

Alex Hornibrook changed the conversation with one clutch throw.

No. 5 Wisconsin is still undefeated in large part after its even-keeled quarterback shook off another groan-inducing interception.

Hornibrook’s 24-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Taylor in the third quarter broke open a defensive slugfest, Kendric Pryor scored on an end-around and the Badgers beat No. 19 Michigan 24-10.

Wisconsin padded its postseason resume by winning a grinding, physical matchup against the Wolverines.

Hornibrook finished 9 of 19 for 143 yards, but bounced back from the turnover early in the third quarter with some of his best throws of the season.

NUMBERS

18-Years since Baylor (1-10) lost 10 games in a season.

37-Years since Yale won the Ivy League title outright.

1,253-Yards receiving this season by Western Illinois’ Jaelon Acklin to break the school record.

2,981-Career receiving yards by Virginia Tech’s Cam Phillips, breaking the school record.

3,070-Career rushing yards by No. 8 Ohio State’s J.T. Barrett, most ever by a Buckeyes quarterback.

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25