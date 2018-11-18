Saturday’s best

STARS

—Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin, rushed for a career-high 321 yards and scored three times, including the decisive 17-yard run in triple overtime, to give the Badgers a 47-44 comeback victory at Purdue.

—Joshua Kelley, UCLA, ran for 289 yards on 40 carries and scored two touchdowns to lead the Bruins past USC 34-27.

—Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama, passed for 340 yards and three TDs to help the No. 1 Crimson Tide pull away from The Citadel for a 50-17 victory.

—Jalen Morton, Prairie Vew A&M, accounted for 486 yards and six TDs in a 66-13 win over Alabama State.

—Colin McGovern, Stetson, threw for school records of 498 yards and six TDs in a 45-31 win over Valparaiso.

—John Lovett, Princeton, passed for 255 yards and three touchdowns, rushed for 123 yards and a score in a 42-14 victory over Pennsylvania that clinched its first perfect season since 1964.

—Pierre Strong Jr., South Dakota State, ran for 253 yards and three TDs on 17 carries to lead the Jackrabbits to a 49-27 victory over South Dakota.

—Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh, threw for career-highs of 316 yards and three TDs as the Panthers beat Wake Forest 34-13 to clinch their first berth in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.

—Kenji Bahar, Monmouth, threw for a career-high 407 yards and five TDs in a 56-42 victory over Gardner-Webb.

—Jake Maier, UC Davis, threw for 478 yards and four TDs, and the Aggies claimed a share of its first Big Sky Conference title with a 56-13 victory over Sacramento State.

—Harris Roberts, Furman, threw five TD passes in a 35-30 victory over Mercer on Saturday to clinch a share of the Southern Conference title.