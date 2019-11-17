Saturday’s best

STARS

—Anthony Gordon, Washington State, threw for 520 yards and five TDs as the Cougars beat Stanford 49-22.

—Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin, ran for 204 yards and two TDs in the No. 15 Badgers’ 37-21 win over Nebraska.

—Joe Burrow, LSU, threw for 489 yards and five TDs as the top-ranked Tigers built a big lead and held off Mississippi 58-37.

—Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma, threw four TD passes in a big comeback and the No. 10 Sooners kept their playoff hopes alive, beating No. 12 Baylor 34-31 while ending the Bears’ bid for an undefeated season.

—Shea Patterson, Michigan, threw for a season-high 384 yards and four TDs, sending the No. 14 Wolverines to a 44-10 romp over Michigan State for the Spartans’ fifth straight loss.

—Justin Fields, Ohio State, threw for a career-high 305 yards and matched his best with four TD passes to lead the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes to a 56-21 win over Rutgers.

—Chase Claypool, Notre Dame, caught four TD passes to match a school record and the No. 16 Fighting Irish shut down Navy’s triple-option in a 52-20 rout on the 21st-ranked Midshipmen.

—Trevor Lawrence, Clemson, tied his career high with four TDs, three to Tee Higgins, and the No. 3 tigers won their 26th straight game and completed a second-straight perfect ACC regular season with a 52-3 victory over Wake Forest.

—Kurt Rawlings, Yale, threw for a school-record six TDs as the Bulldogs cruised past Princeton 51-14.

—Quay Holmes, East Tennessee State, rushed for a career-high 255 yards and three TDs in a 38-33 win over Mercer.

—Pete Guerriero. Monmouth, rushed for 237 yards and three TDs and added three catches for 66 yards and a score in a 47-10 win over Campbell.

—Christian Lopez, North Alabama, threw for 446 yards and four TDs, the last with 1:57 left to cap a 34-30 comeback victory over Gardner-Webb.

—Evan Hull, Northwestern, ran for 220 yards and four TDs in a 45-6 victory over UMass.

—Kaleb Barker, Troy, threw for 363 yards and a program-record six TDs in a 63-27 rout of Texas State.

—Ben DiNucci, James Madison, threw for three TDs and ran for another in a 48-6 win over Richmond.

—Samori Toure, Montana, had eight catches for a career-high 193 yards and three TDs in the Grizzlies’ 35-16 win over Weber State.

—D.J. Davis, Southern Illinois, ran for 207 yards and two TDs in a 45-21 win over Western Illinois.

—Jason Huntley, New Mexico State, ran for 174 yards and a TD to help the Aggies beat Incarnate Word 41-28.

—Chase Fourcade, Nicholls, threw for 374 yards and three TDs in a 34-20 victory over McNeese.