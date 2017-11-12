Saturday’s best

STARS

-John Wolford, Wake Forest, accounted for 499 yards and six TDs in a 64-43 win over Syracuse.

-Lamar Jackson, Louisville, accounted for four TDs, 342 yards and became the first player in NCAA history to post two seasons with 1,000 yards rushing and 3,000 yards passing in a 38-21 win over Virginia.

-Dameon Baber, Nevada, became the third player in NCAA history to have three TDs off returns in a 59-14 win over San Jose State.

-Khalil Tate, Arizona, ran for 206 of the Wildcats’ school-record 534 yards rushing and scored two TDs in a 49-28 victory over Oregon State.

-Rodney Anderson, Oklahoma, had 290 yards from scrimmage and four TDs , helping the No. 5 Sooners roll past No. 8 TCU 38-20 to take sole possession of first place in the Big 12

-Malcolm Perry, Navy, ran for 282 yards with four TDs in his first start at quarterback and backup kicker J.R. Osborn hit an 18-yard game-winning field goal as time expired to give the Midshipmen a 43-40 victory over SMU.

-Nick Starkel, Texas A&M, threw for a career-high 416 yards and four TDs to lead the Aggies to a 55-14 win over New Mexico.

-Ish Witter, Missouri, ran for 216 yards and a score to help the Tigers cruise to a 50-17 victory.

-Will Grier, West Virginia, threw for 372 yards and four TDs and the No. 23 Mountaineers overcame their early mistakes to hold off Kansas State 28-23.

-Kerryon Johnson, Auburn, ran for 167 yards and caught a 55-yard touchdown pass and the No. 10 Tigers smothered No. 2 Georgia’s running game in a 40-17 victory .

-Noah Johnson, Alcorn State, accounted for 419 yards and five TDs in a 59-0 win over Mississippi Valley State that clinched SWAC East Division for a fourth straight season.

-Jeremiah Briscoe, Sam Houston State, threw for 350 yards and five TDs in a 44-35 win over Abilene Christian.

-Dominick Bragalone, Lehigh, ran for 201 yards and four TDs in a 34-21 win over Holy Cross.

BULLDOGS GO DOWN

Auburn changed the College Football Playoff picture.

Kerryon Johnson ran for 167 yards and caught a 55-yard touchdown pass from Jarrett Stidham and No. 10 Auburn smothered No. 2 Georgia’s running game in a 40-17.

The Tigers remained in Western Division and potentially playoff contention after snapping a three-year losing streak to one of their top rivals. The Bulldogs came in with the top spot in the playoff rankings and could get a rematch if Auburn can beat No. 1 Alabama in two weeks.

The first go around wasn’t pretty for Georgia. Auburn held Nick Chubb, Sony Michel and the SEC’s top ground game to 46 yards, 233 below their season average.

Georgia special teams blunders helped set up three Auburn touchdowns, including a roughing the penalty flag in the first half. The Bulldogs fumbled away a punt return and had a 15-yard personal foul penalty in the third quarter when Auburn pulled away with two touchdowns.

HURRICANE ROUT

Miami is getting championship rings when this season is over.

Maybe, just maybe, the biggest kind.

The Hurricanes sent two very clear messages to the College Football Playoff committee: that they’re worthy of being a national title contender and that Notre Dame is not. Travis Homer ran for 146 yards, Deejay Dallas had a pair of touchdown runs and No. 7 Miami dominated No. 3 Notre Dame 41-8 to extend the nation’s longest winning streak to 14 games.

Malik Rosier threw for a touchdown and ran for another for the Hurricanes, who forced four turnovers for the fourth consecutive week and handed the Irish their second-worst loss in the history of the Miami-Notre Dame series. Only the 58-7 Miami romp in 1985 was more decisive.

ACC TITLE GAME

After 13 seasons of trying, Miami is finally headed to its first Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.

And reigning national champion Clemson will be waiting.

No. 4 Clemson and No. 7 Miami clinched their berths in the ACC title matchup, which will be played Dec. 2 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Clemson wrapped up its third consecutive Atlantic Division championship with a 31-14 win over Florida State. Miami now is assured of its first outright Coastal Division championship because Virginia lost 38-21 at Louisville.

The Hurricanes learned of their clinching about an hour before kickoff time of their game against No. 3 Notre Dame on Saturday night. They entered the ACC in 2004 and have yet to win a conference title, nor had they managed even a division championship since the ACC went to that format in 2005.

TIDE SURVIVE

Mississippi State brought the all-out blitz. Alabama’s Jalen Hurts never flinched.

Throwing two perfect passes with less than a minute remaining, the sophomore quarterback carved through Mississippi State’s defense and helped deliver a precarious victory for the top-ranked Crimson Tide .

Hurts hit DeVonta Smith for a 26-yard touchdown pass with 25 seconds remaining to lift Alabama over No. 18 Mississippi State 31-24 and save the Tide’s undefeated season. On the play before the touchdown – and facing a 3rd-and-15 – Hurts found Calvin Ridley over the middle for a 31-yard gain, just a split-second before Mississippi State’s defense crushed the pocket.

Alabama won its 10th straight game against Mississippi State, but this one was much more difficult than most of the others.

NUMBERS

21-Years since Army finished undefeated at home .

30-Sacks by Rhode Island this season, breaking the school record .

69-Career touchdowns accounted for by Wake Forest’s John Wolford , breaking the school record of 65.

HIGH-SCORING DIII GAME

Jacques Perra threw for three touchdowns, Stephen Wagner added three more on the ground, and St. Thomas beat St. Olaf 97-0 to become the second Division III team this season to score 90-plus in a shutout victory.

The Tommies extended their winning streak to eight games and tied a MIAC record with 28 straight conference wins since 2014.

St. Thomas picked off four passes, had two return touchdowns and held the Oles to 71 total yards. The Tommies gained 667 yards.

Earlier this season, St. John’s scored 98 points in a shutout win over College of St. Scholastica to open its season.

