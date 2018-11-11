Saturday’s best

STARS

—Daniel Jones, Duke, accounted for 547 total yards and four TDs to help the Blue Devils beat rival North Carolina 42-35.

—Anthony Lawrence, San Diego, threw for 556 yards and a Pioneer League record-tying seven TDs in a 56-52 win over Davidson.

—Jordan Love, Utah State, threw for a career-high 491 yards and five TDs in just quarters, lifting the No. 14 Aggies to a 62-24 win over San Jose State.

—Collin Eaddy, Princeton, rushed for 266 yards and three TDs in a 59-46 win over Yale.

—Qadree Ollison, Pittsburgh, ran for 235 yards and three TDs in a 52-22 victory over Virginia Tech.

—Tucker Yinger, Dayton, rushed for 264 yards and scored four TDs in a 63-20 rout over Morehead State.

—Kyler Murray, Oklahoma, passed for 349 yards, ran for 66 and the No. 6 Sooners survived a late two-point conversion attempt to beat Oklahoma State 48-47.

—Taylor Cornelius, Oklahoma State, passed for a career-high 501 yards and three TDs in a 48-47 loss to Oklahoma.

—Darnell Mooney, Tulane, caught six passes for 217 yards and two TDs to help the Green Wave hold off East Carolina 24-18.

—Ra’Quanne Dickens, Incarnate Word, ran 35 times for 213 yards and three TDs in a 40-27 win over Central Arkansas.

—Eno Benjamin, Arizona State, ran a career-high 34 times for 182 yards and a score in the Sun Devils’ 31-28 win over UCLA.

—Ben DiNucci, James Madison, threw for four TDs and ran for another in a 48-31 win over Rhode Island.

—Will Warner, Drake, had three interceptions in a 13-10 win over Marist.