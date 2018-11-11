Saturday’s best
STARS
—Daniel Jones, Duke, accounted for 547 total yards and four TDs to help the Blue Devils beat rival North Carolina 42-35.
—Anthony Lawrence, San Diego, threw for 556 yards and a Pioneer League record-tying seven TDs in a 56-52 win over Davidson.
—Jordan Love, Utah State, threw for a career-high 491 yards and five TDs in just quarters, lifting the No. 14 Aggies to a 62-24 win over San Jose State.
—Collin Eaddy, Princeton, rushed for 266 yards and three TDs in a 59-46 win over Yale.
—Qadree Ollison, Pittsburgh, ran for 235 yards and three TDs in a 52-22 victory over Virginia Tech.
—Tucker Yinger, Dayton, rushed for 264 yards and scored four TDs in a 63-20 rout over Morehead State.
—Kyler Murray, Oklahoma, passed for 349 yards, ran for 66 and the No. 6 Sooners survived a late two-point conversion attempt to beat Oklahoma State 48-47.
—Taylor Cornelius, Oklahoma State, passed for a career-high 501 yards and three TDs in a 48-47 loss to Oklahoma.
—Darnell Mooney, Tulane, caught six passes for 217 yards and two TDs to help the Green Wave hold off East Carolina 24-18.
—Ra’Quanne Dickens, Incarnate Word, ran 35 times for 213 yards and three TDs in a 40-27 win over Central Arkansas.
—Eno Benjamin, Arizona State, ran a career-high 34 times for 182 yards and a score in the Sun Devils’ 31-28 win over UCLA.
—Ben DiNucci, James Madison, threw for four TDs and ran for another in a 48-31 win over Rhode Island.
—Will Warner, Drake, had three interceptions in a 13-10 win over Marist.
- CFB
- Dayton Flyers
- Drake Bulldogs
- Duke Blue Devils
- FCS (I-AA)
- Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Pioneer
- San Diego Toreros
- Tulane Green Wave
- UCLA Bruins
-