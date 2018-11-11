Saturday’s best

<p> Duke quarterback Daniel Jones (17) passes as North Carolina's Tyler Powell (95) and Patrice Rene (5) pressure during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) </p>

STARS

—Daniel Jones, Duke, accounted for 547 total yards and four TDs to help the Blue Devils beat rival North Carolina 42-35.

Anthony Lawrence, San Diego, threw for 556 yards and a Pioneer League record-tying seven TDs in a 56-52 win over Davidson.

Jordan Love, Utah State, threw for a career-high 491 yards and five TDs in just quarters, lifting the No. 14 Aggies to a 62-24 win over San Jose State.

Collin Eaddy, Princeton, rushed for 266 yards and three TDs in a 59-46 win over Yale.

Qadree Ollison, Pittsburgh, ran for 235 yards and three TDs in a 52-22 victory over Virginia Tech.

Tucker Yinger, Dayton, rushed for 264 yards and scored four TDs in a 63-20 rout over Morehead State.

Kyler Murray, Oklahoma, passed for 349 yards, ran for 66 and the No. 6 Sooners survived a late two-point conversion attempt to beat Oklahoma State 48-47.

Taylor Cornelius, Oklahoma State, passed for a career-high 501 yards and three TDs in a 48-47 loss to Oklahoma.

Darnell Mooney, Tulane, caught six passes for 217 yards and two TDs to help the Green Wave hold off East Carolina 24-18.

—Ra’Quanne Dickens, Incarnate Word, ran 35 times for 213 yards and three TDs in a 40-27 win over Central Arkansas.

Eno Benjamin, Arizona State, ran a career-high 34 times for 182 yards and a score in the Sun Devils’ 31-28 win over UCLA.

Ben DiNucci, James Madison, threw for four TDs and ran for another in a 48-31 win over Rhode Island.

Will Warner, Drake, had three interceptions in a 13-10 win over Marist.