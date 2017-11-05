Saturday’s best

STARS

-Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma, passed for a school-record 598 yards and five TDs, helping the No. 8 Sooners outlast No. 11 Oklahoma State 62-52 in one of the highest-scoring games in the history of the rivalry.

-Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State, passed for 448 yards and five TDs in the No. 11 Cowboys’ 62-52 loss to No. 8 Oklahoma.

-Luke Falk, Washington State, threw for 337 yards and three TDs, and became the Pac-12’s career passing leader in the 25th-ranked Cougars’ 24-21 victory over No. 18 Stanford.

-Nate Stanley, Iowa, threw for five TDs in a 55-24 victory over third-ranked Ohio State.

-Rashaad Penny, San Diego State, ran for 234 yards and two TDs, and the Aztecs had a school-record 554 yards rushing in a 52-7 win over San Jose State.

-Quinton Flowers, UCF, accounted for 516 yards and three TDs in a 37-20 win over UConn.

-Demario Richard, Arizona State, had 141 of his 189 yards rushing and a touchdown in the fourth quarter, helping the Sun Devils power past Colorado 41-30 for the program’s 600th win.

-Ahmad Bradshaw, Army, rushed for a career-high 265 yards and a TD as the Black Knights ended Air Force’s 306-game scoring streak with a 21-0 win.

-Tyler Rogers, New Mexico State, threw for 474 yards and three TDs as the Aggies charged back in the second half to knock off Texas State 45-35.

-Karan Higdon, Michigan, ran for 200 yards and two TDs to help the Wolverines pull away to beat Minnesota 33-10.

-Patrick Laird, California, rushed for a career-high 214 yards and a TD in the Bears’ 37-23 win over Oregon State.

-Daniel Smith, Campbell, rushed for a school-record 289 yards and four TDs in a 42-29 win over Davidson.

-Price Wilson, Bryant, threw for a school-record six TDs to help the Bulldogs hold off Sacred Heart’s fourth-quarter rally for a 48-45 win.

-Anthony Lawrence, San Diego, threw for 326 yards and four TDs and the Toreros clinched at least a tie for the Pioneer League title with their 19th consecutive league win, 45-15 over Drake.

-Caleb Evans, Louisiana-Monroe, accounted for 403 yards and five TDs in a 52-45 upset of Appalachian State.

-Michael Hughes, Tennessee State, threw six TD passes in a 60-0 nonconference win against winless Virginia-Lynchburg.

-Trevor Knight, New Hampshire, passed for 406 yards and four TDs in a 35-16 win over William and Mary.

-Jake Maier, UC Davis, threw for 358 yards and three TDs in a 56-17 victory over Idaho State.

TIDE POWERS PAST LSU

Alabama’s defense sucked all the drama out of the ending with stop after stop, even as injuries took their toll.

With Jalen Hurts delivering some timely plays – and two touchdowns – the top-ranked Crimson Tide sweated out a bruising 24-10 victory over No. 19 LSU.

The Tide had to withstand a rare challenge this season from a league opponent, but the nation’s top defense didn’t allow much hope in the fourth quarter.

Alabama was No. 2 in the first College Football Playoff rankings behind Georgia, which clinched the SEC East with a 24-10 victory over South Carolina.

The Tigers kept getting defensive stops in the fourth quarter but couldn’t muster a threat. They had to punt twice and then managed to squeeze out only a couple of first downs after taking over at their own 8 with 4:39 left.

HAWKEYES CRUSH BUCKEYES

Big Ten teams with national title hopes should know by now to be wary of Kinnick Stadium in November.

The Ohio State Buckeyes weren’t – and their playoff aspirations are likely cooked because of it.

Nate Stanley threw for 226 yards and five touchdowns, and Iowa throttled third-ranked Ohio State 55-24, dealing what’s likely to be a crushing blow to the Buckeyes’ hopes of reaching college football’s Final Four.

Josh Jackson added three interceptions for the Hawkeyes, who beat their fourth top-five opponent in their last five tries at home. Iowa also knocked off unbeaten teams Michigan (2016) and Penn State (2008) in the regular season’s final month.

ARMY ENDS AIR FORCE’S SCORING STREAK

Army stumped Air Force’s offense like very few have before.

Quarterback Ahmad Bradshaw rushed for a career-high 265 yards and Army ended Air Force’s 306-game scoring streak with a 21-0 win.

Air Force had the fifth-longest scoring streak all-time in the FBS before Army’s swarming defense ended it. The last time the Falcons were held scoreless was by Mississippi in the 1992 Liberty Bowl. It was the first time the Falcons were shut out at home since Nov. 1, 1980, against Boston College.

NUMBERS

1-Team that has won three consecutive overtime games in FBS history. Northwestern beat Nebraska, Michigan State and Iowa the past three weeks.

9-Punt returns for touchdowns by Washington’s Dante Pettis to break the NCAA record after taking a punt back 64 yards for a score in the second quarter against Oregon.

35-Years since No. 2 Georgia opened a season with nine straight wins.

2,302-Yards passing for North Carolina A&T’s Lamar Raynard to break the school record.

