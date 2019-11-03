Saturday’s best

STARS

—AJ Dillon, Boston College, ran for 242 yards and scored three touchdowns as the Eagles blew past Syracuse 58-27.

—Mason Fine, North Texas, threw a career-high seven TD passes to lead the Mean Green to a 52-26 victory over UTEP.

—Kylin Hill, Mississippi State, ran for a career-high 234 yards and three TDs as the Rebels rushed for 460 yards in a 54-24 demolition of Arkansas.

— Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State, ran for 223 yards and two long TDs to help the Cowboys defeat TCU 34-27.

—Travis Etienne, Clemson, ran for 212 yards and two TDs as the No. 4 Tigers won their 24th consecutive game, rolling over FCS opponent Wofford 59-14.

—Eric Barriere, Eastern Washington, accounted for 468 yards and four TDs in a 66-38 rout of Northern Arizona.

—Jamie Newman, Wake Forest, returned from injury to throw for three touchdowns and run for two more as the No. 23 Demon Deacons beat North Carolina State 44-10.

—Geremy Hickbottom, Grambling, accounted for five TDs in a 55-20 win over Texas Southern 55-20.

—Xavier Smith, Florida A&M, had 184 yards and caught TDs receiving in a 52-30 win over Delaware State.

—Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M, ran for 217 yards and three TDs to lead the Aggies to a 45-14 win over UTSA.

—Jake Chisholm, Dayton, ran for 268 yards and scored two TDs in a 49-35 win over Morehead State.

— Kurt Rawlings, Yale, threw for 390 yards and accounted for four touchdowns in a 45-10 win over Columbia.

— Marcel Murray, Arkansas State, ran for 175 yard and three scores in a 48-41 win over Louisiana-Monroe 48-41.