Saturday’s best
STARS
—D’Eriq King, Houston, had a hand in a career-high seven TDs and accounted for 543 yards in the Cougars’ 57-36 victory over No. 21 South Florida.
—Eric Dungey, Syracuse, threw for 411 yards and accounted for four TDs as the Orange held off No. 22 North Carolina State 51-41.
—Ryan Finley, N.C. State, threw for a career-high 473 yards and three scores in a 51-41 loss to Syracuse.
—Kyler Murray, Oklahoma, passed for 352 yards and three TDs and ran for another score to help the No. 8 Sooners beat Kansas State 51-14.
—Trevor Lawrence, Clemson, threw four touchdown passes, and the No. 2 Tigers handed Florida State its worst home loss in program history with a 59-10 victory.
—Taylor Cornelius, Oklahoma State, threw for 321 yards and accounted for five TDs to help the Cowboys beat No. 6 Texas 38-35.
—Gardner Minshew, Washington State, threw for 438 yards and three TDs in the No. 14 Cougars’ 41-38 victory over No. 24 Stanford.
—Brett Rypien, Boise State, threw for 399 yards and five TDs as the Broncos pulled away late to beat Air Force 48-38.
—Matt Colburn II, Wake Forest, rushed for career highs of 243 yards and three TDs in a 56-35 rout of Louisville.
—Jordan Meachum, Sacred Heart, rushed for a school-record 318 yards and three TDs in a 47-27 win over Bryant.
—Jordan Love, Utah State, threw for a career-high 448 yards and accounted for five TDs in the first half of a 61-19 win over New Mexico.
—Javon Leake, Maryland, rushed for three TDs and scored on a 97-yard kickoff return as the Terps rolled past Illinois 63-33.
—Deon Jackson, Duke, set a school record with 403 all-purpose yards in a 54-45 loss to Pittsburgh.
—Karekin Brooks, Penn, rushed for 246 yards in a 13-7 victory over Brown.
—Jordan Hoy, Lamar, ran for 225 yards and two TDs in a 24-17 win over Stephen F. Austin.
—Jeremiah Oatsvall, Austin Peay, tied a school record with five TD passes in a 41-10 win over Tennessee Tech.
—Jareem Westcott, Stetson, rushed for 213 yards and five TDs in a 56-53 victory over Davidson.
—Kristian Wilkerson, Missouri State, set a school record with 263 receiving yards and had three TDs in a 56-33 win over Tennessee-Martin.
—Chase Fourcade, Nicholls State, passed for four TDs and ran for another in a 48-21 win over Incarnate Word.
