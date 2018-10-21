Saturday’s best

STARS

—Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama, threw for 306 yards and had TD passes to four receivers in little over a half, leading the top-ranked Crimson Tide to a 58-21 victory over Tennessee.

—Alan Bowman, Texas Tech, threw for 408 yards and three TDs in his first game since suffering a partially collapsed lung three weeks ago, helping the Red Raiders beat Kansas 48-16.

—Drew Lock, Missouri, threw for 350 yards and four TDs on 23-for-29 passing to help the Tigers defeat Memphis 65-33.

—Johnny Ford, South Florida, rushed for 164 yards and three TDs to help the Bulls remain unbeaten with a 38-30 victory over Connecticut.

—Benny Snell Jr., Kentucky, rushed for 169 yards, including the go-ahead 7-yard run with 8:04 remaining, helping the No. 14 Wildcats beat Vanderbilt 14-7.

—Tyler Huntley, Utah, threw for 341 yards and four TDs to lead the Utes to a 41-28 victory over Southern Cal

—D’Eriq King, Houston. threw for 413 yards and accounted for four TDs in a 49-36 victory over Navy.

—Jake Maier, UC Davis, threw for five TDs in a 52-10 win over Cal Poly.

—Austin Day, Marist, threw for a school-record 440 yards and five TDs in a 48-41 win over Davidson.

—Patrick Laird, California, ran for 193 yards and two TDs, and also caught a scoring pass in the Bears’ 49-7 victory at Oregon State.

—Lawson Page, Morehead State, passed for a season-high 352 yards and accounted for three TDs in a 31-24 win over Valparaiso.