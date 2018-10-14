Saturday’s best

STARS

—Jordan Ta’amu, Mississippi, accounted for 528 yards of total offense and engineered a late game-winning drive to help the Rebels come back for a 37-33 win over Arkansas.

—Clayton Thorson, Northwestern, threw for a career-high 455 yards and three TDs to give the Wildcats a 34-31 victory over winless Nebraska.

—Devlin Hodges, Samford, threw for 438 yards and six TDs in a 73-22 victory over winless VMI.

—Alex Barnes, Kansas State, ran for 181 yards and four TDs to help the Wildcats beat Oklahoma State 31-12.

—Ladarius Skelton, Southern University, rushed for 202 yards and accounted for four TDs in a 38-0 win over Prairie View.

—Jordan Love, Utah State, passed for 322 yards and five TDs in a 59-28 victory over UNLV.

—Caylin Newton, Howard, threw for 313 yards and five TDs in a 55-13 win over Delaware State.

—Tyler King, Marshall, rushed for a career-high 195 yards with two long fourth-quarter TD runs in a 43-20 win over Old Dominion.

—D’Angelo Amos, James Madison, returned two punts of more than 80 yards for TDs in a 37-0 win over Villanova.