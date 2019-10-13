Saturday’s best

STARS

—Israel Mukuamu, South Caolina, returned the first of his three interceptions 53 yards for a TD and the Gamecocks took advantage of Jake Fromm’s four turnovers to beat No. 3 Georgia 17-10 in double overtime.

—Jayden Daniels, Arizona State, scored on a 17-yard scramble with 34 seconds left and threw three touchdown passes to ailing Brandon Aiyuk, leading the No. 18 Sun Devils to a 38-34 comeback victory over Washington State.

—Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama, threw four TDs and the Crimson Tide’s offense kept rolling in the Tide’s first game at No. 1 this season with a 47-28 victory over No. 24 Texas A&M.

—Matt Struck, Idaho State, threw for 396 yards and five TDs in a 55-20 win over North Dakota.

—Jordan Cronkrite, South Florida, ran for 158 yards and two TDs to help the Bulls rally in the fourth quarter to beat BYU 27-23.

—Juwan Carter, Norfolk State, accounted for 441 yards and five TDs in a 49-21 victory over Howard.

—Brandon Rainey, The Citadel, completed three passes — all for touchdowns — and ran for two more and the Catamounts beat Western Carolina 35-17.

—Kevin Thomson, Sacramento State, threw three TD passes and ran for two scores as the Hornets beat Montana State 34-21.

—Felix Harper, Alcorn State, threw five TDs in a 42-17 win over Savannah State.

—Reid Sinnett, San Diego, threw five TD passes and the Toreros pushed their conference win streak to 31 games with a 37-17 over Davidson.