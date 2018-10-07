Saturday’s best

STARS

—Dwayne Haskins Jr., Ohio State, passed for a career-best 455 yards and six TDs as the No. 3 Buckeyes State pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Indiana 49-26.

—Devlin Hodges, Samford, accounted for 586 yards and six TD passes while setting three school records in a 66-28 win over Western Carolina.

—Laviska Shenault, Colorado, caught 13 passes for 127 yards and scored four TDs to help 21st-ranked Buffaloes beat Arizona State 28-21.

—Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama, passed for 334 yards and four TDs as the No. 1 Crimson Tide ran its winning streak against Arkansas to 12 straight with a 65-31 win.

—Clayton Thorson, Northwestern, threw for 373 yards and three TDs to help the Wildcats beat No. 20 Michigan State 29-19.

—Travis Etienne, Clemson, rushed for 167 yards and three TDs to help the No. 4 Tigers rout Wake Forest 63-3.

—Jordan Ta’amu, Ole Miss, passed for 374 yards and accounted for five TDs in a 70-21 win over Louisiana-Monroe.

—Chandler Burks, Kennesaw State, rushed for four scores and passed for another in a 56-0 victory over Presbyterian.

—Anthony Lawrence, San Diego, threw for 354 yards and five TDs in a 51-34 win over Morehead State.