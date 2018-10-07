Saturday’s best

<p> Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, right, scrambles away from Indiana defensive lineman Nile Sykes during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) </p>

STARS

Dwayne Haskins Jr., Ohio State, passed for a career-best 455 yards and six TDs as the No. 3 Buckeyes State pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Indiana 49-26.

Devlin Hodges, Samford, accounted for 586 yards and six TD passes while setting three school records in a 66-28 win over Western Carolina.

Laviska Shenault, Colorado, caught 13 passes for 127 yards and scored four TDs to help 21st-ranked Buffaloes beat Arizona State 28-21.

Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama, passed for 334 yards and four TDs as the No. 1 Crimson Tide ran its winning streak against Arkansas to 12 straight with a 65-31 win.

Clayton Thorson, Northwestern, threw for 373 yards and three TDs to help the Wildcats beat No. 20 Michigan State 29-19.

Travis Etienne, Clemson, rushed for 167 yards and three TDs to help the No. 4 Tigers rout Wake Forest 63-3.

—Jordan Ta’amu, Ole Miss, passed for 374 yards and accounted for five TDs in a 70-21 win over Louisiana-Monroe.

Chandler Burks, Kennesaw State, rushed for four scores and passed for another in a 56-0 victory over Presbyterian.

Anthony Lawrence, San Diego, threw for 354 yards and five TDs in a 51-34 win over Morehead State.