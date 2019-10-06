Saturday’s best

STARS

—Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin, ran for 186 yards and accounted for five TDs, helping the eighth-ranked Badgers coast to a 48-0 win over Kent State.

—Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma, threw for 228 yards and accounted for four TDs in the No. 6 Sooners’ 45-20 blowout of Kansas.

—J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State, rushed for 172 yards and a TD, and the No. 4 Buckeyes overcame a sluggish start to roll over No. 25 Michigan State 34-10.

—Rodney Smith, Minnesota, ran for a career-best 211 yards and a TD to help the Gophers beat Illinois 40-17.

—Khalil Tate, Arizona, threw for 404 yards and three TDs in his return from a leg injury to lead the Wildcats to a 35-30 win over Colorado.

—Joe Burrow, LSU, became the first quarterback in program history to eclipse 300 yards passing in four straight games and threw for five TDs to help the fifth-ranked Tigers defeat Utah State 42-6.

—Sam Howell, North Carolina, threw for 396 yards and four TDs in a 38-22 victory over Georgia Tech.

—Jack Cook, Dayton, threw four of his school-record six TD passes to Adam Trautman in a 56-28 win over Jacksonville.

—Chase Cookus, Northern Arizona, threw for 406 yards and five TDs to help the Lumberjacks beat Northern Colorado 41-23.

—Tyrece Nick, South Carolina State, threw for a career-high five TDs in a38-24 win over Delaware State.

—Ian Book, Notre Dame, threw a career-high five TD passes and had only four incompletions in a little more than two quarters in the No. 9 Fighting Irish’s 52-0 victory over Bowling Green.

—Aqeel Glass, Alabama A&M, threw for 377 yards and four TDs in a 35-28 win over Texas Southern.