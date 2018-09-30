Saturday’s best

STARS

—Eno Benjamin, Arizona State, rushed for a school-record 312 yards and four TDs as the Sun Devils beat Oregon State 52-24.

—Trace McSorley, Penn State, had 461 total yards, including a career-high 175 rushing, and threw two TD passes in the No. 9 Nittany Lions’ 27-26 loss to No. 4 Ohio State.

—Kyler Murray, Oklahoma, threw for career highs of 432 yards and six touchdowns after sitting out the first series to help the No. 6 Sooners beat Baylor 66-33.

—McKenzie Milton, UCF, accounted for six TDs and the No. 13 Knights extended the nation’s longest winning streak to 17 games with a 45-14 rout of Pittsburgh.

—Ian Book, Notre Dame, threw for four TDs and the No. 8 Fighting Irish rolled over No. 7 Stanford 38-17.

—Greg Dortch, Wake Forest, caught 11 passes for 163 yards and four TDs to help the Demon Deacons cruise to a 56-24 win over Rice.

—Will Grier, West Virginia, threw for 370 yards with three TDs to lead the No. 12 Mountaineers to a 42-34 win over 25th-ranked Texas Tech.

—Andre Stoddard, Wofford, ran for 200 yards and two scores in a 45-14 win over Gardner-Webb.

—Ryan Stanley, Florida A&M, threw four TD passes in the first half of a 55-14 victory over North Carolina Central.

—Anthony Lawrence, San Diego, threw for 438 yards and four TDs in a 49-10 victory against Stetson.

—Tom Flacco, Towson, broke the school record for rushing yards by a quarterback with 185 and accounted for four TDs in a 44-27 win over The Citadel.

—Harry Woodbery, Eastern Illinois, threw for 339 yards and five TDs in a 52-38 win against Tennessee Tech.

—Riley Neal, Ball State, passed for 402 yards and accounted for five TDs in a 52-24 victory over Kent State.

—Chase Fourcade, Nicholls, threw for 299 yards and accounted for five TDs in a 50-27 win over Lamar.

—Zerrick Cooper, Jacksonville State, threw three TD passes and ran for two more scores in a 48-32 victory over Austin Peay.