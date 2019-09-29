Saturday’s best

<p> Alabama offensive lineman Landon Dickerson (69) lifts Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) to celebrate Smith's touchdown against Mississippi during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) </p>

STARS

DeVonta Smith, Alabama, had 11 catches for school records of 274 yards and five TDs as the No. 2 Crimson Tide ran away from Mississippi 59-31.

Salvon Ahmed, Washington, rushed for a career-high 153 yards, including an 89-yard TD run in the third quarter, helping the No. 17 Huskies beat No. 21 Southern California 28-14.

Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma, passed for 415 yards and three TDs, and the No. 6 Sooners rolled past Texas Tech 55-16.

Tanner Morgan, Minnesota, set school records by passing for 396 yards and four TDs to help the Gophers hold off Purdue 38-31.

Kevin Davidson, Princeton, threw a school-record seven TD passes to lead the Tigers past Bucknell 56-23.

Daryl McCleskey Jr., Eastern Kentucky, ran for 202 yards and two TDs in a 42-16 victory over Tennessee State.

Bailey Fisher, Tennessee Tech, threw a school-record six TD passes in a 40-29 victory over Eastern Illinois.

Matt Struck, Idaho State, threw for six TDs in a 51-24 victory over Portland State.

Ailym Ford, Chattanooga, ran for 195 yards and two TDs in a 60-36 win over Western Carolina.