Saturday’s best

STARS

—DeVonta Smith, Alabama, had 11 catches for school records of 274 yards and five TDs as the No. 2 Crimson Tide ran away from Mississippi 59-31.

—Salvon Ahmed, Washington, rushed for a career-high 153 yards, including an 89-yard TD run in the third quarter, helping the No. 17 Huskies beat No. 21 Southern California 28-14.

—Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma, passed for 415 yards and three TDs, and the No. 6 Sooners rolled past Texas Tech 55-16.

—Tanner Morgan, Minnesota, set school records by passing for 396 yards and four TDs to help the Gophers hold off Purdue 38-31.

—Kevin Davidson, Princeton, threw a school-record seven TD passes to lead the Tigers past Bucknell 56-23.

—Daryl McCleskey Jr., Eastern Kentucky, ran for 202 yards and two TDs in a 42-16 victory over Tennessee State.

—Bailey Fisher, Tennessee Tech, threw a school-record six TD passes in a 40-29 victory over Eastern Illinois.

—Matt Struck, Idaho State, threw for six TDs in a 51-24 victory over Portland State.

—Ailym Ford, Chattanooga, ran for 195 yards and two TDs in a 60-36 win over Western Carolina.