Saturday’s best

STARS

—Blake LaRussa, Old Dominion, came off the bench to throw for 495 yards and four TDs to lead the Monarchs to a 49-35 upset of No. 13 Virginia Tech.

—Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama, passed for 387 yards and four TDs and ran for another score to lead the No. 1 Crimson Tide to a 45-23 rout of No. 22 Texas A&M.

—Will Grier, West Virginia, threw five TD passes for the fifth time in his career and the No. 12 Mountaineers shook off a sloppy start to drill Kansas State 35-6.

—J.J. Taylor, Arizona, rushed for a Reser Stadium-record 284 yards and two TDs as the Wildcats ran wild over Oregon State 35-14.

—Benny Snell Jr., Kentucky, rushed for 165 yards and four TDs as the Wildcats upset No. 14 Mississippi State 28-7.

—Ian Book, Notre Dame, rushed for three TDs and threw for two more in his first start of the season, leading the No. 8 Fighting Irish past Wake Forest 56-27.

—Jordan Ta’amu, Ole Miss, threw for 442 yards and two TDs and ran for another score to lead the Rebels over Kent State 38-17.

—Price Wilson, Bryant, threw for 359 yards and four TDs in a 49-46 win over Robert Morris.

—Dalton Sneed, Montana State, ran for 206 yards and three TDs and threw a go-ahead scoring pass to Matt Rensvold in a 41-34 win over Sacramento State.

—Tyree Adams, Western Carolina, accounted for 346 yards and four TDs in a 52-50 victory over VMI.