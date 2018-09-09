Saturday’s best
STARS
—Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin, ran for a career-high 253 yards and three TDs to help the No. 5 Badgers beat New Mexico 45-14.
—Jordan Ta’amu Mississippi, threw for 448 yards and five TDs and the Rebels survived an upset scare by beating Southern Illinois 76-41.
—Kyler Murray, Oklahoma, passed for three TDs and ran for two, helping the No. 6 Sooners defeat UCLA 49-21.
—D’Eriq King, Houston, threw for four TDs and rushed for two more as the Cougars beat Arizona 45-18.
—Brett Rypien, Boise State, threw for 362 yards and three TDs in little more than a half, and the No. 20 Broncos routed UConn 62-7.
—Eric Dungey, Syracuse, tied a school record with five TD passes in a 62-10 rout of Wagner.
—Will Grier, West Virginia, threw for 332 yards and four TDs to lead the No. 14 Mountaineers to a 52-17 victory over Youngstown State.
—Jermar Jefferson, Oregon State, rushed for 238 yards and four TDs to help the Beavers beat Southern Utah 48-25.
—Stevie Scott, Indiana, ran for 204 yards and a touchdown in a 20-16 win over Virginia.
—Greg Dortch, Wake Forest, returned two punts for TDs and caught a scoring pass to help the Demon Deacons beat FCS Towson 51-20.
—Justin Herbert, Oregon, threw for 250 yards and four TDs before heading to the bench in the third quarter, and the No. 23 Ducks routed Portland State 62-14.
—Taryn Christion, South Dakota State, passed for four TDs and ran for another to help the Jackrabbits beat Montana State 45-14.
—Akevious Williams, Bethune-Cookman, accounted for five TDs as the Wildcats set a school record for points in a 79-16 victory over Virginia University of Lynchburg.
—Chris Robison, FAU, threw for a school-record 471 yards and three TDs in a 43-27 win over Air Force.
- ACC
- Arizona Wildcats
- Big 12
- Boise State Broncos
- Brett Rypien
- CFB
- Chris Robison
- D'Eriq King
- Eric Dungey
- FBS (I-A)
- FCS (I-AA)
- Florida Atlantic Owls
- Greg Dortch
- Houston Cougars
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Jermar Jefferson
- Jonathan Taylor
- Jonathan Taylor
- Jordan Ta'amu
- Justin Herbert
- Kyler Murray
- Missouri Valley
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Oregon Ducks
- Oregon State Beavers
- Pac-12
- South Dakota State Jackrabbits
- Stevie Scott
- Syracuse Orange
- Taryn Christion
- Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- West Virginia Mountaineers
- Will Grier
- Wisconsin Badgers
-