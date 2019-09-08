Saturday’s best

STARS

—Joe Burrow, LSU, passed for 471 yards and four TDs, including a 61-yarder to Justin Jefferson with 2:27 left, and the No. 6 Tigers pulled out a wild 45-38 victory over No. 9 Texas.

—Sam Ehlinger, Texas, threw for with 401 yards and four TDs in a 45-48 loss to No. 6 LSU.

—Elijah Sindelar, Purdue, passed for 509 yards and accounted for six TDs in a 42-24 victory over Vanderbilt.

—Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma, passed for 259 yards and three TDs in just over two quarters as the No. 4 Sooners rolled past South Dakota 70-14.

—Justin Herbert, Oregon, threw for 310 yards and five TDs before heading to the sideline in the third quarter, and the No. 16 Ducks rebounded from a season-opening loss to Auburn with a 77-6 rout of Nevada.

—Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama, passed for three TDs and ran 25 yards for a fourth in the first half of the No. 2 Crimson Tide’s 62-10 victory over New Mexico State.

—Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin, rushed for three TDs and caught another as the No. 17 Badgers cruised past Central Michigan 61-0.

—Darrell Stewart, Michigan State, had 10 catches for 185 yards and a TD in the No. 19 Spartans’ 51-17 win over Western Michigan.

—Drew Plitt, Ball State, passed for 439 yards and a school-record-tying six TDs in a 57-29 victory over Fordham.

—Quentin Harris, Duke, passed for a career-high 345 yards and four TDs to lead the Blue Devils past North Carolina A&T 45-13.

—Julius Chestnut, Sacred Heart, caught two scoring passes and rushed for 162 yards and another score in a 30-10 win over Bucknell.

—Khalid Morris, Virginia Union, threw four TD passes, including three to Charles Hall, in a 36-17 win over Hampton.

—James Robinson, Illinois State, ran for 178 yards and three TDs in a 42-14 win over Morehead State.