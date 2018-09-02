Saturday’s best

STARS

—Shawn Robinson, TCU, accounted for five TDs in one half as the No. 16 Horned Frogs opened the season with a 55-7 over Southern University.

—Justin Herbert, Oregon, accounted for 322 yards and six TDs to lead the No. 24 Ducks to a 58-24 victory over Bowling Green.

—Feleipe Franks, Florida, threw five TD passes in the first half and the Gators got the Dan Mullen era off to rousing start with a 53-6 victory against overmatched Charleston Southern.

—Dwayne Haskins Jr., Ohio State, threw for 313 yards and five TDs and the No. 5 Buckeyes routed Oregon State 77-31.

—Will Grier, West Virginia, threw for 429 yards and five TDs as the No. 17 Mountaineers defeated Tennessee 40-14.

—Tyler Horton, Boise State, tied the FBS record by returning two fumbles for TDs in the No. 22 Broncos’ 56-20 rout of Troy.

—Mason Fine, North Texas, threw for 444 yards and three TDs in a 46-23 win over SMU.

—Michael Warren II, Cincinnati, rushed for 141 yards and three TDs, and the Bearcats spoiled Chip Kelly’s coaching debut at UCLA by throttling the Bruins’ offense in a 26-17 victory.

—Keytaon Thompson, Mississippi, threw for 364 yards and five TDs as the 18th-ranked Bulldogs cruised to a 63-6 victory over Stephen F. Austin.

—Jakobi Meyers, North Carolina State, had 14 catches for 161 yards to help the Wolfpack beat James Madison 24-13.

—Anthony Brown, Boston College, threw for 279 yards and four TDs in one half of a 55-21 victory over in-state rival Massachusetts.

—Scottie Phillips, Ole Miss, ran for a career-high 204 yards and two scores in a 47-27 win over Texas Tech.

—Tyree Jackson, Buffalo, threw for six TDs as the Bulls beat Delaware State 48-10.

—Gage Gubrud, Eastern Washington, threw for 337 yards and five TDs in a 58-13 win over Central Washington.

—Calvin Turner Jr., Jacksonville, rushed for 202 yards and three TDs in a 63-14 victory over Division II St. Augustine’s.