Saturday’s best

<p> Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) rolls out to pass in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser) </p>

STARS

Hank Bachmeier, Boise State, threw for 407 yards and two TDs, helping the Broncos rally from an 18-point deficit to beat Florida State 36-31.

Jacob Eason, Washington, threw for 349 yards and four TDs in his first game in nearly two years, and the No. 13 Huskies opened the season with a 47-14 win over Eastern Washington.

Trey Lance, North Dakota State, threw for four TDs and ran for two more and the defending FCS champion Bison rolled to a 57-10 victory over Butler.

Jon Wassink, Western Michigan, threw for 368 yards and five TDs in a 48-13 Monmouth.

Dalton Sneed, Montana, threw for a career-high 430 yards and accounted for four TDs in a 31-17 win over South Dakota.

Justin Fields, Ohio State, accounted for five TDs in his first game for the fifth-ranked Buckeyes in a 45-21 win over FAU.

Mike Glass III, Eastern Michigan, accounted for four TDs in a 30-23 victory over Coastal Carolina.