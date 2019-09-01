Saturday’s best

STARS

—Hank Bachmeier, Boise State, threw for 407 yards and two TDs, helping the Broncos rally from an 18-point deficit to beat Florida State 36-31.

—Jacob Eason, Washington, threw for 349 yards and four TDs in his first game in nearly two years, and the No. 13 Huskies opened the season with a 47-14 win over Eastern Washington.

—Trey Lance, North Dakota State, threw for four TDs and ran for two more and the defending FCS champion Bison rolled to a 57-10 victory over Butler.

—Jon Wassink, Western Michigan, threw for 368 yards and five TDs in a 48-13 Monmouth.

—Dalton Sneed, Montana, threw for a career-high 430 yards and accounted for four TDs in a 31-17 win over South Dakota.

—Justin Fields, Ohio State, accounted for five TDs in his first game for the fifth-ranked Buckeyes in a 45-21 win over FAU.

—Mike Glass III, Eastern Michigan, accounted for four TDs in a 30-23 victory over Coastal Carolina.