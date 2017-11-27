San Diego’s Lawrence, Petersen win top PFL awards

(STATS) – The way San Diego’s Anthony Lawrence and Jonathan Petersen excelled in the Toreros’ FCS playoff win Saturday night, it was easy to see why they were named the Pioneer Football League’s offensive and players of the year, respectively, on Monday.

Lawrence, a junior quarterback, has passed for 33 touchdowns with only two interceptions this season after throwing for three scores in San Diego’s 41-10 rout of Northern Arizona in the first round of the playoffs. He also leads the PFL in passing yards (3,024), completion percentage (66.5) and passing efficiency (169.3).

Petersen, a senior defensive end, had two sacks against NAU, which pushed his season total to an FCS-high 15 and career total to 41, which is just 1 1/2 behind former Southern Utah defensive end James Cowser’s FCS-record 42 1/2. Petersen has 43 tackles, including 22 1/2 for loss, eight quarterback hurries, two fumble recoveries and six forced fumbles.

The PFL champion Toreros (10-2) will play at North Dakota State in the second round on Saturday.

In the other major PFL awards, Dayton return specialist Christian Searles was named the conference’s special teams player of the year, Campbell quarterback Daniel Smith the freshman offensive player of the year, Stetson defensive back J.J. Henderson the freshman defensive player of the year and Valparaiso’s Dave Cecchini the coach of the year.

The PFL’s postseason honors continue with the all-league team Tuesday.