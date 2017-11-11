San Diego beats Davidson 63-7 to win outright PFL title (Nov 11, 2017)

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) Anthony Lawrence threw for 403 yards and three touchdowns and San Diego rolled past Davidson 63-7 on Saturday to win the outright Pioneer League Football championship.

The Toreros (8-2, 7-0) won their 20th consecutive PFL game along with an automatic berth into the FCS playoffs. San Diego has won nine PFL titles and claimed at least a share of six of the past seven.

Lawrence finished 24-of-28 passing with the Toreros gaining a school-record 706 yards offense. Michael Bandy had six catches for 133 yards and a score and Justin Priest 110 yards on eight catches with a touchdown. Alex Farina ran 87 yards for a score and passed for another touchdown, both in the fourth quarter.

Wesley Dugger rushed for 80 yards in going over 1,000 yards in his freshman season for the Wildcats (2-7, 0-7), who have lost seven straight.

San Diego scored touchdowns on five of seven first-half possessions in taking a 35-0 lead.

