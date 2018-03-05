Sam Houston State has late kickoff to 2018 season

(STATS) – Sam Houston State has a late start to the 2018 season, but the Bearkats know they have to be ready once the games begin.

The 11-game schedule which was announced Monday is front-loaded with some of the Bearkats’ tougher opponents.

Sam Houston will have a bye in the first full weekend of the season and won’t play its opener until hosting Prairie View A&M on Sept. 8. A week later, North Dakota will visit Huntsville, Texas, on Sept. 15.

The rest of the games are in the Southland, beginning against the Bearkats’ two fellow 2017 FCS playoff teams – at Nicholls on Sept. 22 and home versus defending champion Central Arkansas on Sept. 29.

Because Sam Houston’s Oct. 6 game against rival Stephen F. Austin in the “Battle of the Piney Woods” is a home game at a neutral site – NRG Stadium in Houston – the Bearkats will have only two other games at Bowers Stadium: Southeastern Louisiana (Oct. 27) and Abilene Christian (Nov. 10).

“We are going to have to make our hay early and then go be road warriors the rest of the season,” fifth-year coach K.C. Keeler said. “Obviously we have been very good at Bowers, but to be a championship-caliber team, you have to go beat good teams on the road.”

Sam Houston finished 12-2 and ranked No. 4 in the FCS while reaching the national semifinals for the fifth time in seven years last season. The Bearkats won’t face an FBS opponent for the third straight season.

2018 Sam Houston State Schedule

Sept. 8, Prairie View A&M

Sept. 15, North Dakota

Sept. 22, at Nicholls*

Sept. 29, Central Arkansas*

Oct. 6, Stephen F. Austin* (NRG Stadium in Houston)

Oct. 13, at Northwestern State*

Oct. 20, at Lamar*

Oct. 27, Southeastern Louisiana* (Homecoming)

Nov. 3, at Incarnate Word*

Nov. 10, Abilene Christian*

Nov. 17, at Houston Baptist*

* – Southland Conference game