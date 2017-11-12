S. Alabama defense stuffs Arkansas St. at end of 24-19 win (Nov 11, 2017)
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) Cole Garvin threw for 343 yards and two scores and South Alabama’s defense denied Arkansas State on its last two drives blunting the Red Wolves’ comeback with a 24-19 win on Saturday night.
With third-and-goal at the Jaguars’ 4-yard line, Justice Hansen took a shotgun snap and headed to the end zone before Bull Barge forced a fumble and Malcom Buggs recovered it in the end zone for a touchback with three minutes left.
The Red Wolves forced South Alabama (4-6, 3-3 Sun Belt) to punt and took over at their own 33-yard line with 2:06 to go, but Jeremy Reaves ended Arkansas State’s (5-3, 2-3) comeback attempt by intercepting Hansen with 90 seconds remaining.
Garvin’s 39-yard touchdown pass to Sam Harris to put South Alabama (4-6, 3-3 Sun Belt) ahead 17-6 before the end of the third quarter. Hansen countered and led a quick, 79-yard drive in four plays that ended with an 18-yard touchdown toss to Christian Booker before the quarter ended to pull within 17-12.
Each team scored TDs in the final quarter for the final margin. Hansen threw for 285 yards and two scores but had four interceptions.
