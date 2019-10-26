Rourke has 2 TD runs, leads Ohio over Ball State 34-21

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Nathan Rourke accounted for 258 yards of offense and ran for two touchdowns to lead Ohio to a 34-21 victory over Ball State on Saturday.

Ohio (4-4, 3-1) has won two of its last three games while Ball State (4-4, 3-1) lost its first Mid-American Conference game.

Rourke was 8-of-16-passing for 131 yards and had 127 yards rushing. O’Shaan Allison added 104 yards on the ground, and De’Montre Tuggle had a pair touchdown runs for Ohio.

Drew Plitt threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score for Ball State. Walter Fletcher ran for 156 yards on 14 carries that included a 73-yard touchdown run.

Rourke and Plitt traded 1-yard scoring runs in the first quarter. Louie Zervos kicked field goals from 20 and 23 yards to give the Bobcats a 13-7 halftime lead.

Tuggle scored on an 11-yard run and Fletcher answered with his 73-yarder on the next play from scrimmage. Tuggle’s 1-yard TD run stretched Ohio’s lead to 27-14 with 4:33 remaining in the third quarter.

Rourke capped a 9-play, 64-yard drive with a 12-yard touchdown run with about four minutes to play that made it 34-14.