Rogers throws for 474 yards, New Mexico St. beats Texas St. (Nov 04, 2017)
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) Tyler Rogers threw for 474 yards and three touchdowns as New Mexico State charged back in the second half to knock off Texas State 45-35 in Sun Belt Conference action on Saturday.
Jaleel Scott hauled in seven passes for 130 yards and a touchdown and Anthony Muse caught four for 88 yards and a score as the Aggies (4-5, 2-3) rallied from a 21-17 deficit at the half to score two-straight touchdowns in the third to take the lead for good.
Twice the Bobcats (2-7, 1-4) closed to within three. They cut the lead to 38-35 when Jaylin Nelson took a handoff and then hit Caleb Twyford on a 69-yard scoring play with 9:02 left in the game.
Rogers passed to OJ Clark from the 14 and he dove for the end zone for the score with 2:22 remaining to seal the win.
Damian Williams threw for 321 yards and two scores for Texas State.
