Robinson highlights Nebraska class with speed, versatility

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s first full signing class under second-year coach Scott Frost was highlighted by a group of versatile and speedy prospects to fit the Cornhuskers‘ spread offense.

Wandale Robinson, a four-star prospect out of Kentucky, was maybe the biggest prize in the class of 25 signed by the Frost on Wednesday as the early signing period began.

The 5-foot-9, 179-pound Robinson was a late flip by Nebraska away from his home state Wildcats. The Huskers also signed Luke McCaffrey, the brother Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffery, who is listed as a four-star athlete. Darien Chase is another four-star athlete from Washington state, and the Huskers landed Ronald Thompkins, an all-purpose back like Robinson, from Georgia.

Nebraska signed players from 15 states.