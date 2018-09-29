Rhode Island gets 2 INTs in final 4 minutes, beats Harvard

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — JaJuan Lawson threw for 153 yards and a touchdown and added a rushing score in Rhode Island’s 23-16 victory over Harvard on Friday night.

Rhode Island intercepted two passes in the final four minutes to seal it. Captain D.J. Stewart intercepted an overthrown pass with 3:17 left in the fourth quarter, but Lawson threw his only interception two plays later. Harvard couldn’t take advantage as Justin Hogan made an easy interception over the middle.

Isaiah Coulter had six catches for 106 yards, his third straight game with 100-plus, for Rhode Island (3-1).

Rhode Island opened the scoring with a safety as Harvard botched a punt. It was Rhode Island’s first safety in 91 games, dating to 2010.

Ahmere Dorsey, who returned the opening kickoff 51 yards, took the second-half kickoff 97 yards to give Rhode Island a 23-6 lead. It was Rhode Island’s first kick return for a touchdown in 16 games.

Harvard (2-1) was held to four first downs and 50 total yards in the first half. Devin Darrington zig-zagged his way to a career-long 36-yard touchdown to cap the scoring with 13:47 remaining in the fourth.